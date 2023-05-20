Knox County 'cheerlebrity' cheerleading coach arrested on four counts of child sex crimes

A 2022 federal lawsuit claimed Dominick Frizell sexually abused two cheer athletes—a Knox County minor and a Union County citizen who competed for Premier Athletics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man, who was sued after allegedly sexually abusing two cheer athletes, was arrested for child sex crimes, according to court records.

Court records show Dominick Frizell, a former UT cheerleader and Premier Athletics coach, was charged with soliciting a minor, sexual activity involving a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and statutory rape.

A federal lawsuit filed in 2022 claimed Frizell took advantage of his position as a coach to emotionally and sexually abuse the victims—a Knox County minor and a Union County citizen who competed for Premier Athletics.

Frizzell, a "cheerlebrity," is well-known and respected in cheering, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Frizzell sent nude photos of himself to both young men while they were underage. He also pressed them to engage in a relationship with him.

Eventually, he had oral sex with each of them, the lawsuit states.

According to the plaintiffs, Frizzell sexually abused the males for weeks all the while being allowed to go into the Premier gym with other children while serving as a coach.