KPD: 47-year-old man dies after shooting in Western Heights

Dorian Steeley was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a personal vehicle. He died at the hospital, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said its homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Western Heights area Wednesday night. 

Officers responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center just after 8:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting victim, according to KPD.

The victim, 47-year-old Dorian Steeley, was taken to UTMC in a personal vehicle. He had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the hospital, KPD said. 

A crime scene was located at a home in the 1300 block of Stair Avenue. No suspect information is available currently and the investigation remains in the early stages, according to KPD. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.  

