KPD: 47-year-old man dies after shooting in Western Heights

Dorian Steeley was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a personal vehicle. He died at the hospital, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said its homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Western Heights area Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center just after 8:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting victim, according to KPD.

The victim, 47-year-old Dorian Steeley, was taken to UTMC in a personal vehicle. He had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the hospital, KPD said.

A crime scene was located at a home in the 1300 block of Stair Avenue. No suspect information is available currently and the investigation remains in the early stages, according to KPD.