ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Anderson County said a driver accused of chasing and then firing shots at another vehicle near Clinton Highway was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 11:14 a.m., their office received several calls about a black Honda vehicle chasing a blue Kia on Edgemore Road traveling toward Clinton Highway.

The reports also stated the driver of that black Honda was firing shots from their vehicle at the blue Kia while chasing it.

Authorities intercepted both vehicles on Edgemore Road and attempted to make contact. Once at the intersection of Edgemore and Clinton Highway, the Kia crossed highway onto Raccoon Valley road and pulled into a parking lot where an officer was able to make contact with the driver and the vehicle.

The Honda turned south onto Clinton Highway and was pursed by a responding deputy. Authorities said the suspect attempted to turn right onto Lonesome Dove Road, however he lost control and crashed.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods, according to police reports. The suspect was followed by two deputies.

Deputies were able to talk the suspect into surrendering without further incident, and he was taken into custody.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the two parties involved are known to each other, and that the incident began in the Karns community in Knox County as part of a domestic altercation.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office will take the lead in this investigation and additional charges will be filed in Anderson County.

Authorities said the names of the parties involved are not being released due to the pending investigation.