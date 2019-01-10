MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — State troopers are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop while the officers were searching his vehicle.

The stop happened on Sept. 27 on I-75 in Monroe County. The trooper pulled the car over for a traffic violation but became suspicious while talking to the driver. He asked the driver if he could search the vehicle, and the driver gave permission.

He called in another trooper to assist with the search, and while they were looking through the car, the driver took off across the interstate median and into the woods. Both troopers chased him, but he got away.

When they continued the search of the vehicle, the troopers found a backpack hidden under the floor in the trunk. The backpack contained approximately 4.4 pounds of crystal meth, 1.3 pounds of cocaine, and three pounds of marijuana.

Troopers later identified the driver as Silvester Loyal, 28, of Atlanta. Loyal is wanted on warrants that include possession of felony meth, cocaine, and marijuana trafficking, evading arrest, and other traffic offenses.

If anyone has information about Loyal, they are asked to call the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 1-800-490-3490, attention Interdiction Plus (IP) Trooper Kevin Stroup.