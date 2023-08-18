KPD searching for driver of car that fled Bebo's Cafe shooting and crashed, killing woman

KPD said they are searching for Isaac Armes, who faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday were searching for the driver of a car that fled from a shooting at Bebo's Cafe on May 15. That car ultimately crashed, resulting in the death of 24-year-old Destiny Jones.

KPD said Isaac Armes faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. They said he is around 5'10" tall and weighs around 150 lbs., with multiple tattoos. They said he has black hair and brown eyes, and his last known address was on Windrock Rd. in Oliver Springs.

The crash happened on May 15.

Police said they responded to calls at Bebo's Cafe at around 3 a.m. that day and found several shell casings in the parking lot, but no gunshot victims. A short time later, they found a car believed to have fled from the shooting crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp to southbound Alcoa Highway.

They said a woman was thrown from the crashed car and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Jones.

It was believed she was hit by gunfire during the shooting, and the gunshot wound was classified as non-fatal. The Knox County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and concluded she died as a result of trauma from the crash.

In August, the owner of the West Knoxville bar agreed to never open again following a move this summer by authorities to shut it down as a nuisance.