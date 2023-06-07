Knox Co. DA says more DUI cases now involve drugs

The District Attorney General said authorities are arresting people for driving under the influence at all times of the day — not just late at night.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — When Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen worked on cases involving driving under the influence in the 1990s, she said most of them were similar.

"Most of our DUIs were alcohol-related," she said. "It was stops that were generally made late at night — people leaving the bars — there weren't a lot of daytime arrests."

She said that's no longer the case. It's one of the topics highlighted during the new season of her podcast, "Generally Speaking."

"The majority of our DUI arrests involve some type of drug. Many of them are drugs in combination with alcohol and many of them are just drugs, no alcohol at all," she said. "When we started seeing an uptick in opioids and street drugs here, we really started seeing those results on the roads."

She said her team is prosecuting more cases of people driving under the influence of drugs.

"It is scary if you really start thinking about it," Allen said. "We do seem to have so many impaired drivers on the road, all hours."

Proving that in court — however — can be more challenging.

"If someone's drinking, you can typically smell that on their breath. Drugs, unfortunately, don't have a smell," she said. "In prosecutions where we have drugs, we have to rely very heavily on toxicology reports."

Gen. Allen said she anticipates they'll continue seeing these types of cases.