MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — In a parole board hearing room Thursday, Staci Jones begged officers to keep the man who tried to kill her three times behind bars.

Fred Wortman is at the Morgan County Correctional Complex near Wartburg and is serving time for trying to murder his then-wife, and then trying again and again.

"I live with this burden daily," he told a parole board officer.

Wortman, a trained attorney, first tried to hire a hit man. Then he poisoned his wife's toothpaste with Wolf's bane.

"His lack of concern for my children, our children. He knew the toothpaste was the same tube my daughter and I shared," Jones said.

RELATED: Mother fights to keep ex-husband in prison who poisoned her toothpaste and tried to hire hitmen to kill her

He didn't give up, even from jail. Wortman admitted to offering an inmate his 1998 Tennessee football championship ring in exchange for killing Jones.

"My weaknesses back then have and continue to chill me to my core," he said at the hearing, apologizing to his family. "At some future time, if circumstances allow, I hope to be able reestablish a positive and healthy relationship with my three precious children."

But Jones -- an East Tennessee native who now lives near Memphis -- isn't buying it.

She's glad one parole member voted against release for seven more years.

"That was a goal of mine for my kids to be over 18 so that they're never forced into a relationship with him," she said.

In the coming days, at least three other parole board members will review Wortman's case. It takes four votes out of seven to grant parole or keep him behind bars.