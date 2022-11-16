KPD: No injuries reported after shooting during road rage incident that ended in East Knox Co.

The Knoxville Police Department said three people riding in two cars were involved in the incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that three people were in custody after a road rage incident developed into a shooting.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the shooting. They said that the road rage incident happened near East Knoxville, and ended off Strawberry Plains Pike near a Cracker Barrel restaurant and a Pilot gas station.

They said the incident appeared to involve three people riding in two cars. All three people were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, police said. They also said charges were likely for them.