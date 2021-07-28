KPD identifies woman found dead after a shooting at E. Knoxville apartment complex

The Knoxville Police Department said that the man was taken to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at an East Knoxville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. A man was also found with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. However, authorities also said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Gillette, a member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council in the Office of Neighborhood Empowerment, identified the victim as Martaysha Flack. Gillette said Flack was his cousin. He said Flack was also a cousin to 15-year-old Jamarion “Lil Dada” Gillette -- a former Austin-East High School student shot and killed on Cherokee Trail on March 10.

On Thursday, KPD confirmed the identity of the fatal victim as Flack, 20, of Knoxville.

Police responded to calls about the shooting at Holston Oak Apartments at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was found inside of a car in the parking lot, while the man was found on the scene, according to a release.

No suspects have been identified or charged in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, KPD said.

If you have any information, tips can be submitted anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the free mobile P3 Tips app.

There have been 28 people shot and killed in Knoxville over the last 30 weeks, the second-most fatal shootings in the city since KPD started tracking them in 1990.

This story will be updated when more information is available.