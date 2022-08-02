KPD: Man killed in stabbing at East Knoxville apartment

KPD said it is working to identify a suspect after a man died Tuesday morning in a stabbing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after someone stabbed and killed a man Tuesday morning.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived at 128 North Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed.

Police found the victim inside a second-floor apartment. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

KPD said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.