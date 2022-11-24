Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving.
According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.
Police said they found a man who had been shot inside a car, saying he was pronounced dead on the scene.
KPD said the investigation is still in the early stages.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.