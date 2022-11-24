Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville

KPD said the investigation is still in the early stages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving.

According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a man who had been shot inside a car, saying he was pronounced dead on the scene.

