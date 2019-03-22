A Greene County mother has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Summer Dawn Ingle, 29, was behind the wheel in the October 2017 crash that killed Autumn Dawn Ingle.

Toxicology test results from a blood sample taken the day of the crash show that Ingle had amphetamines, methamphetamine and Alprazolam in her system, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab report.

The indictment states that Summer Ingle committed vehicular homicide "by recklessly killing Autumn Ingle by the operation of an automobile and the killing was the proximate result of the driver's (intoxication)."

Ingle is free on bond pending the March 29 court appearance. She is represented by a public defender.

WCYB contributed to this report.