East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers searching for man who stole copper wires from construction site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for information on a suspect who stole four rolls of copper wires from a construction site.
ETVCS said the theft happened at a construction site near LMU Tower on April 15. Investigators said that the suspect is believed to have stolen an estimated $2500 in copper wires.
ETVCS said the suspect has been identified thanks to tips already sent in. The suspect has tattoos on both arms and was driving a 1988 to 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or can text **TIPS. You can remain anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest may provide a cash reward.