East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers searching for man who stole copper wires from construction site

Investigators said the suspect stole an estimated $2500 in copper wires and has already been identified.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for information on a suspect who stole four rolls of copper wires from a construction site.

ETVCS said the theft happened at a construction site near LMU Tower on April 15. Investigators said that the suspect is believed to have stolen an estimated $2500 in copper wires.

Recognize this person? He's suspected of stealing 4-rolls of cooper wire on 4/15/22 from 1705 St Mary's St, Knoxville. He was driving a 1988-2001 Chevy Blazer. Recognize him or have any info abt this theft? Contact Crime Stoppers - Call 865-215-7165 or Text **TIPS. @Knoxville_PD pic.twitter.com/8bfQBgeAWF — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) June 20, 2022

ETVCS said the suspect has been identified thanks to tips already sent in. The suspect has tattoos on both arms and was driving a 1988 to 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.