CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County man was arrested Thursday after allegedly cutting the throat of his ex-girlfriend's cat in a dispute in Carter County.

Jesse Neas, 31, was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to animals on Thursday.

According to a police report, Neas texted his ex-girlfriend on October 4, "Better hug that cat tight cause after this weekend it won't have a head."

On Tuesday, Neas' ex-girlfriend came home from work to find her cat in a garbage bag with its throat cut. A deputy with the Carter County Sheriff's Office observed that the cat had a "vicious laceration across the throat area," according to a police report.

Neas is out of jail on $3,000 bond and is due back in court on December 9.