Police say two former employees at a Tennessee juvenile detention center where four teenagers escaped last month have been charged with facilitating the escape.

A police statement says former detention center supervisor Patrick Jones and former staff member Alexis Beech were charged Wednesday with facilitating the escape by recklessness.

Three of the four teens have been recaptured, including two who were accused of murder.

One remains on the loose. Authorities are now offering a total of $12,500 for information leading to the capture of 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers.

Brandon Caruthers

TDOC

According to police, at least 35 minutes passed before the department was notified of the escape. The four teens were on a work detail when their night staff supervisor left them to address a fight inside the facility. They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside.

Police say the teens were left unsupervised and the elevator was left unsecured.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Jones or Beech has an attorney.