TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for 2-month-old

Yessiah Finch has been missing since Monday, Dec. 13.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 2-month-old boy on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department.

Yessiah Finch was last seen on Monday, Dec. 13, according to the TBI.

Yessiah weighs 8 pounds, is 1' tall and was last seen wearing a onesie with sports balls on it, the TBI said.

Yessiah may be in the company of Quantez Finch. Quantez is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, according to the TBI.