Escaped Tennessee inmates captured in Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Tennessee — The Tennessee Department of Corrections says that both escapees have been captured in Florida.

Late Sunday evening, the TBI announced that Robert Brown has been captured in Pompano Beach, Florida. His partner, Christopher Osteen is believed to be nearby where Brown was captured.

Robert Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, absconded from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County around 8:30 am on Friday. They were reported missing during an emergency recount of prisoners, authorities said.

Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape in Putnam County. Osteen is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary from Madison County.