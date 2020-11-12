ETSU shelter-in-place order lifted after man shot by Greene Co. deputies escaped from hospital

The man was in the COVID-19 unit at Johnson City Medical Center so there was not a guard posted, according to the sheriff.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The ETSU campus in Johnson City was under a shelter-in-place order Friday morning because of an armed and dangerous suspect. That order has since been lifted.

That suspect, the Greene Co. Sheriff told WCYB, is Mark Hanselman, 55, of Indiana.

Hanselman was shot by Greene Co. deputies last week after he was caught trying to burn down a garage. He was armed with a rifle and refused to put it down, the TBI said.

Sheriff Wesley Holt told WCYB that Hanselman had escaped from Johnson City Medical Center. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was awaiting surgery on Friday. There was not a guard present because he was being held in isolation in the hospital's COVID-19 unit.

The Johnson City Police Department believes he may be wearing grey sweatpants.

Police added there is no indication that Hanselman obtained any weapons, according to WCYB.

ETSU said the initial alert went out "with an abundance of caution" and the shelter in place was lifted around 10:30 p.m.