Ex-boyfriend indicted for murdering Desheena Kyle after police found her body

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Bassett, Desheena Kyle's ex-boyfriend who was named as a person of interest in her months-long disappearance, is now charged with murdering her.

The Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday the 29-year-old Knoxville man had been indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Bassett has been in custody at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility ever since he was arrested at his home on Ohio Avenue on July 7 for a probation violation warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

KPD said his indictment is the result of a months-long investigation into Kyle's disappearance, who was reported missing at her apartment on 1307 Wilson Road on June 28.

In late September, officers found Kyle's body at a home in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road in North Knoxville, saying they were following a lead into her disappearance developed through evidence. Her family said the home belonged to a relative of Bassett.

Kyle's death was ruled a homicide, but KPD said her exact cause of death hasn't been determined.

“This morning, I was thinking about that. I'm never gonna get to talk to her. What am I gonna do without her?” Kyle's grandmother Betty Deas said.

She said they never thought they'd be here, and said the thought of losing Kyle is "unimaginable."

“It's just so hard to talk about her like she's gone. I mean, that's extremely hard for me to talk about her in the past. It's like she's gone,” Deas said. “I cannot believe that this has happened. This is so senseless…It just hurts so bad to know that Desheena is gone. She should be here.”

After Bassett was arrested, police said that additional drug and weapon charges were placed on him. Court records also show that Bassett was previously charged with domestic assault against Kyle in 2014 after he got into an argument with her.

Authorities said they searched for Kyle for hundreds of hours, interviewing possible witnesses and following up on several leads. The Special Crimes, Violent Crimes, Organized Crime and Internet Crimes Against Children units are involved in the investigation, they said.