Ex-Cumberland County official picks up new charges, accused of kidnapping, abusing 7 women on the job

Michael Harvel already is awaiting trial on state charges in Cumberland County.

Add a nine-count federal indictment to the legal woes of Cumberland County's former solid waste director.

Along with state charges, Michael Harvel, 59, now faces kidnapping and civil rights counts for his alleged abuse of women under his supervision from 2015 to 2018 as a county official.

FBI agents arrested him Friday morning at his Crossville home on the new indictment, according to federal prosecutors.

The document lists seven victims upon whom he forced himself.

Harvel "supervised dozens of women who served their community service time at the (county) Recycling Center and/or worked there as paid employees," the indictment states.

Federal authorities allege, among other things, that he drove one woman in December 2015 under false pretenses to an isolated landfill where he sexually assaulted her.

In March 2017, he approached another woman at the county recycling center, fondled her breasts over her clothing and pulled down her pants.

If convicted in federal court, Harvel, a former county commissioner, faces the potential of life in prison.

Separately, he's facing charges that include sexual battery and official misconduct in Cumberland County Criminal Court. The case has been pending since 2018, delayed recently because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harvel was due in court Friday in Cumberland County, according to court clerks.

In March, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Cumberland County was settling for $1.1 million accusations that Harvel harassed 10 women employees.

Federal law prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, origin or religion.