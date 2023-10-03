Ex-custodian admits endangering school when he opened natural gas valves in classroom

Jay Kostermans, 23, pleaded guilty to an information count of reckless endangerment. A judgment of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former custodian admitted Tuesday he put hundreds of students and school employees in danger when he deliberately left natural gas values open for hours in a Hardin Valley Academy lab in northwest Knox County.

Jay Kostermans, 23, pleaded guilty in Knox County Criminal Court to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

Kostermans submitted Tuesday to an information, presented with his consent to the court without review by a grand jury. He waived his right to a hearing last month in Knox County General Sessions Court.

His attorney has long contended that Kostermans is mentally ill.

Criminal Court Judge Hector Sanchez entered a judgment of not guilty by reason of insanity, clearing the way for the McNabb Center to evaluate him for a recommendation on commitment.

Sanchez is set to consider Kostermans' case again Nov. 3.

Kostermans worked in March as a custodian for a contractor that serviced HVA in the Knox County Schools system.

County records state he opened up the gas valves the night of March 30 in a chemistry lab "out of anger over a dispute with his mother."

Employees detected the odorant signaling the presence of natural gas in the morning. The school was evacuated and students eventually were sent home for the day.

Kostermans was fired and also taken into custody.

Rob Speas, the HVA principal, was put on paid leave and a new leader was assigned to take over at HVA. Speas remained on leave as of last month, WBIR reported.