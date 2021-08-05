Ex-KCSO mechanic admits to official misconduct charge, seeks diversion

Larry Hurst had been a mechanic in KCSO's Inmate Industries unit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Knox County Sheriff's Office mechanic has pleaded guilty to official misconduct in hopes of getting diversion after using an inmate to help him work on a personal air conditioning unit.

Larry Hurst, 71, submitted to what's called an information charge on the low-level felony July 23. An information is a charge brought forth in lieu of a grand jury review.

Hurst will face sentencing Oct. 7 before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green.

If the judge grants diversion, Hurst could wipe the charge from his record if he remains trouble-free during the diversion term.

Defense attorney Tommy Hindman said Thursday he considered it a "waste of money" to convict only Hurst considering all the investigative work that went into looking into his conduct and that of several others at KCSO.

Hurst has no criminal record, Hindman said.

"It's a shame he (Hurst) had to go through all this," Hindman said.

Hurst was among several people investigated by Sheriff Tom Spangler's staff and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 2020 into use of inmate labor for personal reasons and the sale of scrap items for cash within the Inmate Industries unit of the Sheriff's Office.

In March, Spangler dismissed Hurst along with Industries unit supervisor Ivan Harmon and assistant supervisor Scott Moore, both former Knox County commissioners.

Hurst was a mechanic at Inmate Industries and had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2011, records show.

During a Sheriff's Office investigation, Hurst admitted that a Knox County inmate had worked with him on an air conditioning unit that Hurst had gotten from a church. He guessed the inmate had helped him "two or three hours," a transcript of the interview showed.

He told investigators he'd used his county-issued Dodge truck to pick up the unit.

When asked if he'd ever used inmates for anything else, he recalled that inmates once had "wired lights on a car hauler trailer for him," a transcript summarizing the interview shows.

Hurst had proposed that the same inmate who helped him with the air conditioning unit help him install it at a location he used for hunting in North Caroline once the inmate got out of jail He told investigators he would have paid the inmate, but never used him because he couldn't reach him when he got out of jail.

Hurst was hired under former Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones. He told investigators "he has known Sheriff Jones for a long time" and that they shared an interest in bear hunting.

Neither Moore nor Harmon, who were supervisors for Inmate Industries, have been charged.

Moore and Harmon are appealing their dismissals to the Merit System Council. Moore has an Aug. 30 hearing before the council; Harmon's case hasn't been scheduled yet, according to the Merit System Council.

The sheriff said Moore and Harmon took part in a pallet and scrap recycling plan in which subordinates would haul scrap metal to a metal recycling center and return with cash.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office looked into the case as well. Their findings were referred to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office.

The office found that from January 2018 through early November 2020 that Inmate Industries personnel got about $5,817 in case from the sale of scrap metal and pallets "and failed to remit the funds to the finance department for receipt and deposit. Inmate Industries supervisors failed to follow county policy related to disposal of surplus property, which requires all departments to transfer surplus property, including property deemed scrap, to the Property Management Office. Instead, Inmate Industries personnel disposed of the scrap items and retained the proceeds. Inmate Industries supervisors kept the proceeds in an informal and unauthorized cash fund."