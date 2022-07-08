Ex-KPD officer who lied about chase, falsified warrant gets diversion

Joseph C. Roberts, 23, will spend two years on supervised diversion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Knoxville Police Department officer will spend the next two years on diversion after admitting he falsified a government record that stemmed from a January pursuit he lied about.

During his time on diversion, Joseph C. Roberts, 23, must perform 100 hours of public service, 20 hours of which must be spent talking to groups like police cadets about what he did. Roberts had signaled in a statement to Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green that he wanted to do that.

Roberts, who resigned from KPD in April after pleading guilty, got into a pursuit in January 2022 in North Knoxville. The vehicle sped on and ended up being involved a crash at Interstate 640 and Broadway.

On the job less than two years, Roberts lied when supervisors asked after the crash if he'd pursued the vehicle, which contained two people.

Authorities learned better. They also learned he'd turned off his cruiser camera and his body cam.

While he turned off the cameras, the cruiser cam automatically came back on eight seconds later when Roberts’ speed reached a certain threshold, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

The pursuit lasted 3 1/2 minutes, covered over four miles, and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to the DA's Office.

When Roberts swore out warrants for the people in the vehicle, he again lied and made a false entry in the affidavit of complaint, according to the DA's Office. That's a felony.

The state opposed judicial diversion for Roberts. Diversion allows a convict to clear their record if they remain trouble-free during their term.

Defense attorney T. Scott Jones argued for diversion on Roberts' behalf.

Prosecutors have said they would work to ensure the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which oversees law officers' certification, knows Roberts' history so that he cannot get a police job in Tennessee.

Roberts, an East Tennessee native and William Blount High School graduate, submitted a statement for Green to consider at sentencing, records show.

"I made a horrible decision on January 31st this year when I failed to follow procedures in activating my emergency equipment and utilizing my cameras while I engaged in a pursuit.

"When the vehicle I was pursuing was involved in an accident, I became scared and was untruthful with my sergeant for fear of reprisals for violating the standard procedures. One untruth turned into another and then another until the mess I personally created was out of control.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions and I offer no excuses. I hope and pray that I am given the opportunity to show this court that I am a better person than I was on Jan. 31, 2022.

"I know that diversion is not a right and that it must be earned. If this court gives me a chance, I will prove that I am deserving of this opportunity. I would like the court to give me the chance to tell my story to others as an example of how untruths can lead to horrible consequences for everyone involved.