Faith leader calls on ministries to step up and offer hope, encouragement to East Knoxville youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Knoxville community lost another teenager to gun violence in March.

Jamarion "Dada" Gillette was just 15-years-old. His death comes with many pleading for more to be done to change the community and bring safety back to the streets.

Gillette left an impact on those around him. He grew up as a part of a group at Water Angel Ministries.

"He led by example and that's why this is so tragic to put together," said Nehemias Gil, who was one of the group's members.

Gil said the ministry helped transform the lives of the kids and that it helped pull them away from gangs, offering them a sense of community and love at the ministry.

"They need mentors, they need guidance," Stephanie Mitchum said, who led the group. "They need encouragement and a chance. It could bring a revival which is what we need."

She spent years working with inner-city youth bringing them closer to their faith. In times like this, she said that's needed more than ever.

"If you really try to work with those kids, it could change their lives and, in turn, change other kids' lives," she said.

She's calling on other ministries in the community to do the same. She wants other churches to reach out to kids in the same way, accepting them for who they are and to love them. She said that the churches' efforts would help give the kids hope.

"This community is supposed to feel like a home and when you're losing people it feels like it's destroyed," said Mitravia Gallman, who was also a part of Water Angel Ministries.

She's on a mission, along with Gil and Mitchum, to make her home safer.

"It starts with like-minded people who want to grow and see a change in the inner city and on the east side. It starts with us," said Gil.