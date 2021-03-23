Family hopes cash reward will lead to answers after remains of 22-year-old woman found in a field

Cheyenne Shropshire's family still has no closure, unable to bury their daughter, sister, mother and friend as she remains in police custody as evidence.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is offering a $4,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Cheyenne Shropshire, 22.

Blount County investigators responded to a field on Old Middlesettlements Road in March 2020, following a report that someone leasing the property found human remains.

Dental records helped identify the remains as those of Cheyenne Shropshire, who was reported missing in 2018.

Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

Her family still has unanswered questions, even a year after Shropshire's body was found.

"I specifically asked if I couldn't know if she suffered or if it was a quick death for her, and they couldn't even tell me that," said Savannah Buhl, Shropshire's younger sister.

Buhl said Shropshire was an involved big sister who loved science and wanted to be a medical examiner.

"She was always protecting me no matter what," she said.

Buhl said she hopes the new cash reward offer will lead to answers, and to closure for the family.

"That really helps people want to come forward," she said. "I know it's kind of sad to say, but it's true."

The family has not been able to lay Shropshire to rest, as her body remains with police as evidence.

"You think you'd have closure once your loved one is found, but there are so many more unanswered questions," said Buhl.

Police ruled Shropshire's death a homicide around six months after identifying her remains. She struggled with drug addiction, something Buhl said needs to be combatted better.

"With substance abuse, people believe they're less than a person when you are dealing with that," she said. "My sister had tried to get help multiple times."

As the family waits for justice, there is some happiness in the family. Buhl welcomed a new baby into the world in March 2021.

It's a little girl, and her middle name is Cheyenne.

"She's definitely going to be remembered and honored that way," said Buhl.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-273-5001 or email Investigator Joe McCarter at jmccarter@bcso.com.

Anyone with information can also submit a tip by following this link. Tips can be anonymous.