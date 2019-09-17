KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The family of a Knoxville man killed in December in a head-on collision on Chapman Highway with an illegal resident has dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit.

A lawyer for Wendy and D.J. Corcoran, spokesman for the Knoxville Fire Department, sought the dismissal Sept. 3, records show. A judge ordered it dismissed Sept. 6, according to records.

The Corcorans can resurrect the lawsuit in Knox County Circuit Court.

The family filed the lawsuit earlier this year, seeking $8 million in damages. They named as defendants pickup driver Francisco Cambrany of Oak Ridge and Eusebio Lozada, an acquaintance who owned the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Cambrany collided with the Corcorans' son, Pierce, 22, the night of Dec. 29, 2018, on Chapman. Cambrany, driving northbound on Chapman, suddenly swerved into traffic, hitting Pierce Corcoran's southbound Honda, according to authorities. A friend riding with the young man also suffered injuries.

Cambrany, 45, was deported several months later because he was living and working in the country illegally. He'd been in the United States about 14 years, authorities said.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Cambrany in April in absentia on counts of criminally negligent homicide, failure to yield and violation of the driver's license law.

Rep. Tim Burchett and Sen. Marsha Blackburn brought Wendy and D.J. Corcoran to the SOTU as guests, highlighting their push for tighter border security in light of the death of their son, Pierce.

Rep. Tim Burchett

Soon after the lawsuit was filed, Lozada, also of Oak Ridge, filed a document in the lawsuit stating he hadn't given Cambrany permission to drive the Chevy.

Lozada said he'd been trying to sell the pickup at his home.

"The city of Oak Ridge asked me to move it," his statement reads.

Lozada said he asked Cambrany if he could keep the Chevrolet at Cambrany's place while he tried to sell it.

He said he didn't give permission for Cambrany to drive it.

"I only parked it in front of his residence while I sold it," according to Lozada's statement.

Lozada also expressed his condolences in the document to the Corcorans.