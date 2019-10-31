KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The parents of a 15-year-old Gibbs High School boy who died in May after being slammed to the ground at a party are asking a judge to ensure two people involved in the death serve their time in prison.

"Isaiah and Chelsea took Zachy's right to live, his right to grow up, grow old, and they took away his light that shined so bright for everyone to see," Zach Munday's mother Jeanne Munday wrote in a victim impact statement about the crime.

Josh and Jeanne Munday, however, do support leniency for Noel Leyva, the 19-year-old man who hosted the party at which Zach drank and at which he was mortally injured, records show.

Isaiah Brooks, an 18-year-old Gibbs High School graduate, and his former girlfriend Chelsea Hopson, also 18 and a spring graduate of Gibbs, face sentencing Friday morning before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green. They pleaded guilty Aug. 29.

Brooks faces a 10-year term for reckless homicide in Zach's death. Hopson faces a six-year term for being an accessory after the fact.

Brooks has a prior prohibited weapons charge he picked up at age 17. He was put on diversion as a juvenile in that case, records show.

Both are seeking judicial diversion, which a judge can grant. Diversion would allow the pair to serve a probation-like sentence that could be wiped from their records if they remain trouble-free.

Judges rarely hand out judicial diversion, and typically only in cases involving first-time offenders involved in little or no violence.

Leyva also is set to appear in court Friday morning for sentencing on an effective two-year term. He, too, has pleaded guilty, to a charge of being an accessory after the fact and furnishing alcohol to a child, a misdemeanor.

The Mundays' statements are submitted to Green as part of investigatory reports for sentencing prepared by the state Department of Correction.

A report has been submitted for Brooks, Hopson and Leyva.

The records show the Mundays repeatedly condemning Brooks and Hopson for failing to look out for their son and causing his death.

Zach was drinking the night of May 25, 2019, at Leyva's party -- Leyva's North Knox County parents were in Mexico at the time -- and scuffled with Brooks, who said he was drunk.

After Brooks sent Zach to the ground, the younger boy developed bleeding from the ear and he had trouble speaking, witnesses said. Both are signs of a possible brain injury.

Brooks and Hopson took the boy to Brooks' basement apartment in his parents' home and kept him overnight. Zach vomited. Brooks at one point took the boy into the shower.

They finally sought help the next day around lunchtime. By then a doctor determined his head injury was such that it was too late to save Zach's life, according to Knox County prosecutors.

Leyva took items stained with Zach's blood and drove to a pizza restaurant dumpster some five miles away. He ditched the items there, although Knox County investigators later recovered them.

No one called authorities or their parents to relay what had happened, the investigation showed.

The Mundays say it would be wrong to give Brooks and Hopson a break.

"Giving Isiaiah and Chelsea diversion would deprecate the seriousness of this offense," Jeanne Munday wrote. "It would show that it's OK to hurt someone and let them die. It would show that you don't have to call 911, their parents or anyone to help."

Wrote Josh Munday: "Isaiah knew what he did to Zach and lied about it to the investigator. Chelsea told everyone that she was taking Zach to the hospital but instead took Zach to Isaiah's house to die. Zach did not get a second chance at life. Zach was condemned and sentenced to death by Isaiah and Chelsea.

"Zach suffered, I am suffering and there has been no suffering on Isaiah's and Chelsea's part."

Zach's brother, Christian, also submitted a victim impact statement.

The court will weigh the impact statements, which the Mundays can deliver Friday morning, as it considers the appropriate punishment. Green can also invite the defendants to speak.

Brooks, according to records obtained by 10News, didn't remember much about the night because he'd been drinking. He recalled people drank and smoked marijuana at Leyva's house.

He recalled lying in the front yard and then asking Hopson to come pick him up so he could go home.

"My memory is very fuzzy about the incident, due to my intoxication, but I accept there would be have been conflicting facts, if this case were to have gone to trial..." he wrote in a statement given to TDOC investigators for the pre-sentence report.

Brooks said Zach was his "best friend."

He said the younger teen was conscious while at his house.

"Although Zach stated to me on numerous occasions that he did not want to be taken to the hospital, I nevertheless should have taken him there. I don't deny recklessly causing Zach to fall down in the street and hit his head, which ultimately led to his death," the statement reads.

He added: "I never intended for my best friend to die from my reckless behavior and will regret it every day for the rest of my life."

Hopson did not submit a statement.

On the night he decided to host the party, Leyva, who had graduated from Gibbs the year before, went back several times to an area convenience store to buy alcohol, the investigation showed. He used a fake ID.

Leyva is a student at East Tennessee State University.

Zach, who had just finished his sophomore year, spent 25-30 minutes at Leyva's house after being hurt before being moved to Brooks' house.

Leyva recalled the moments after seeing Zach, sitting outside in a car, with a head injury.

"I tried to ask him what was wrong but he kept mumbling and saying, 'My ear, my ear,'" Leyva's statement reads.

Brandon Bates

He continued: "We then decided to get him in the house to clean him up and see if it was something serious. I helped Munday inside and laid him downstairs on the couch. I tried to help him by getting him a towel to clean him up and gave him ibuprofen, but he started to throw up."

Leyva carried him to Hopson's vehicle. He said he told him, "I loved him," and that's the last time he saw him alive.

Leyva knew the Munday family well, having been to their home and taken trips with them, according to records.

The Mundays ask Green in their victim impact statements to show Leyva compassion. They said he goes to Zach's grave and attended the funeral.

He is remorseful, they wrote.

"We are asking for leniency upon Noel, because we feel that Noel truly is a good person, he is a hard worker, and we believe that he will have a positive impact on society in some way one day. We believe that in this case if there is one person that deserves probation/diversion, it is Noel."