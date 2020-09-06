Farragut couple finds man sleeping in their bed

The couple realized a back door had been kicked open and found the man asleep upstairs. His vehicle was also parked in their garage.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A Lenoir City man is charged with trespassing and vandalism after breaking into a home and going to bed.

According to court documents, a Farragut couple was doing house work at their home on McFee Road in Farragut on Sunday afternoon when they discovered that their back door had been kicked open.

They looked around the house, and found a man asleep in an upstairs bedroom. They also discovered a strange vehicle parked in their garage.

The couple called and the Knox Co. Sheriff's Office responded and arrested the man, who was identified as 35-year-old Shane Thomas Cox.

Cox was charged with criminal trespassing and vandalism over $1000.