This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the night.

Two people were killed and 14 were injured in a shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville near Texas A&M University-Commerce, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Twelve people suffered gunshot wounds, Sheriff Randy Meeks said during a news conference Sunday morning.

Both of those killed were male, Meeks said. Four or five of those injured are believed to be students at Texas A&M Commerce.

No shooter has been identified or arrested, but officials do believe he was a male.

Three of those wounded are in critical condition at Medical City Plano, authorities told WFAA. They were all flown from the shooting scene in Greenville to Plano.

The shooting was reported just before midnight at The Party Venue near the 2300 block of U.S. 380 in Greenville, officials said.

Greenville is about an hour northeast of Dallas.

Meeks said officials currently believe the shooter came in the back door and targeted a single person before randomly opening fire into the crowd of approximately 750 people. He was not believed to be a partygoer.

The number of people there and the 'overcrowded-ness' nature of the event "gave the shooter the opportunity to accomplish whatever he wanted to accomplish," Meeks said.

"We need to get him off the street as soon as possible," Meeks said of the shooter. He asked the public to share any tips or information they might have with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities don't believe the shooter poses a danger to the public because one of the victims was the intended target.

Despite the number of people harmed, authorities said they don't consider the incident to be a mass shooting.

University officials said it was not a sanctioned homecoming party, but sheriff's office officials said the party appeared to be related to the school's homecoming weekend.

Authorities initially said the party might have been connected to a fraternity but later clarified it was hosted by a group out of Commerce called the Goodfellows. That group does count some students as its members, Meeks said.

About 90 percent of those at the party are believed to be in their late teens and early 20s, Meeks added.

News of the shooting spread online after midnight, with many sharing a video they claimed showed the aftermath.

"We have not confirmed that any students were injured in the shooting," said Michael Johnson, a Texas A&M Commerce spokesperson. Meeks did, however, later say four to five students were among the injured.

A Hunt County deputy first arrived at the party around 11:40 p.m. in response to a large number of cars parked near the highway. A sergeant later followed him. Both were at the front of the venue at the time, along with a single off-duty Farmersville officer, Meeks said.

At 12:05 a.m., a deputy sent out a radio broadcast of shots fired, Meeks explained.

"The shooting came abruptly," said Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford.

Authorities were never able to lay eyes on the shooter, Meeks said.

Officials at first believed a semi-automatic rifle was used in the shooting but have since clarified that a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was used.

Oxford told WFAA around 7:30 a.m. that there was some confusion at first because fake rifle rounds that were props for a Halloween party were found on the ground.

Oxford said there was a "big scramble" after the shooting, and officials estimated at least 750 people were at and around the party.

"It was complete chaos as people fled," Meeks said.

At least one person was injured after jumping through a window. Meeks said people tried to escape out the front door four abreast, despite it being a regularly-sized door, and others broke windows to get out.

Officials did not name the two people who were killed in the incident.

Oxford said witnesses are not cooperating as of 5 a.m. Meeks echoed that statement during the news conference, saying it "appalled" him that with that many people there no one was able to give a good description of the shooter.

Authorities have questioned at least 20 witnesses thus far. Meeks said they would normally at least have a description of the shooter in a situation with this many witnesses.

There are no surveillance cameras at the party venue, Meeks added.

Meeks said he believes the sergeant and deputy initially on scene saved lives by quickly responding. The sergeant took someone with life-threatening injuries to the hospital in their own vehicle while the deputy treated people on scene until EMS responders arrived.

Injured people have been taken to hospitals in Greenville, Quinlan, Commerce, Plano and Rowlett.

Hunt County officials said the Texas Rangers and Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives also said it was assisting the sheriff's office Sunday.

Authorities could be seen searching the grounds outside the venue early Sunday morning amongst a number of abandoned cars.

Anyone with any information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.

