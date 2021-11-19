Father and son arrested for double murder of Cookeville couple missing since 2018

In October 2021, authorities recovered remains in a remote area of Overton County believed to be Henry and Kristie Wilson, who've been missing since May 2018.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A father and son are behind bars on suspicions they murdered a Cookeville couple that has been missing since 2018.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 60-year-old Robert Cravens and his 36-year-old son Ryan Bo Cravens were taken into custody Thursday and charged with first degree murder in the case.

The TBI said agents have been searching for Henry Wilson, 46, and Kristie Wilson, 44, ever since their family reported them missing in Cookeville in May 2018.

The couple's family said they were last seen at Kristie's aunt's house in Monterey, Tennessee on May 9, 2018. Investigators later found their vehicle down an embankment in Fentress County in Sept. 2018, but found no sign of the pair.

In October 2021, authorities recovered remains in a remote area of Overton County believed to be the couple. Investigators said they developed information leading them to the Cravens.