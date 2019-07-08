ALCOA, Tenn. — UPDATE 8/8/19:

A father has been charged with criminal homicide in the stabbing death of his son, according to Alcoa Police.

Officers responded to WoodSpring Suites Tuesday night and found Jose Rolando Hernandez-Meza suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After further investigation, detectives said they discovered his father, Jose Rolando Hernandez-Perez, reportedly stabbed him. Hernandez-Perez was taken into custody and is being held at the Blount County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bond. He's set to have a hearing on Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Investigators also said both subjects were construction workers in town working on a job site in Knoxville.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/7/19: Detectives with the Alcoa Police Department are investigating a stabbing that happened at the WoodSpring Suites hotel located near McGhee Tyson Airport, a news release from the police department said early Wednesday morning.

One person was taken to UT Medical Center, according to the release.

The hotel is located at 4412 Singleton Station Road.

Alcoa PD said the investigation is ongoing and that it will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.