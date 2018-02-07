When Steve Thrasher visits his son for his birthday this Thursday, it will be in an Anderson County graveyard.

T.S. Thrasher was shot and killed while sleeping in his Oak Ridge apartment on Dec. 8, 2014. He was 29 years old.

"I expected it to be solved a long time ago," Steve Thrasher said of his son's murder case. "And Anderson County has a murderer running around out there that's, so far, outsmarted everybody."

Three and a half years after the case, there has been no tangible progress for Thrasher's family. No one has been charged for the crime.

"This has gone on way too long," Thrasher said. "I've waited patiently. I believe in our justice system, but it's failing me."

Thrasher planned to spend part of his son's birthday on the steps of the Anderson County Courthouse. He said he doesn't want anyone to forget his son, and wants to see justice served.

Though the years since his son's murder have been hard, Thrasher said he has come to forgive the person responsible for his son's death.

"I want them to know that there is a witness," Thrasher said. "God saw who did this. They're not going to get away with it, and it can be solved by man's law, too."

Thrasher said he will continue to seek justice for his son.

"I'd like to be able to go to the cemetery with the only gift I can him and say 'Son, we didn't let them get away with it,'" Thrasher said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

