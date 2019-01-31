ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County man found guilty in the 2012 death of his 2-year-old son was taken to prison Wednesday morning.

A jury deliberated for about an hour last week and found Matthew Dotson, 33, guilty on all counts. On Saturday, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the defendant's mother had fallen to the floor and experienced what was believed to be a seizure during the verdict.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the sentencing hearing was reset for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dotson took the stand in his own defense last Thursday. Prosecutors alleged that 2-year-old Clifford Dotson starved to death.

An autopsy showed that he died of malnutrition, and the sheriff told 10News that the child weighed only 12 pounds when he died and that he spent most of his life in a car seat and was fed only once a day.

Dotson's wife, Amanda Dotson, pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder back in the fall and is now serving a 40-year prison sentence.

Matthew Dotson testified that at the time of his son's death, he and Amanda Dotson weren't getting along and he was spending most of his time staying at his family's home. He testified he hadn't seen his son much in the weeks leading up to his death.

"I told them that I hadn't been there too much...and that the last time I saw the kids was over a month ago, I couldn't remember exactly a time," he testified.

If he had known, Dotson testified, he would have done something.

"The million things things that I could have done differently that he would still be here, I wish I had done other things, Dotson testified.

Dotson also described how his son looked on the night he died.

"I ran into the kitchen and grabbed a bottle and tried to feed him. And I don't know what I was thinking, but I was in a state of panic," Dotson testified. "He looked like that, he looked horrible. He was in his crib. It looked like he hadn't been fed," he said.

Dotson testified he began straightening up the house. He testified he was afraid that once authorities found Clifford, they would take his other son away too.

"I realized at that point I had already lost one son, I didn't want to lose another," Dotson testified.

During cross examination, prosecutors asked Dotson more specifically about Clifford's appearance in March when Dotson saw him before he died.

"Cliff looked at me and he just looked a little bit thinner, I mean, he didn't look horrible or anything, he just looked a little thinner," Dotson testified.

