FBI and Knoxville police searching for suspect in a FSNB Bank robbery inside a Walmart

Officials said that the suspect handed tellers a note and demanded money before driving away in a dark green Honda Accord.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a suspect in a bank robbery of an FSNB Bank location inside of a Walmart in East Knoxville.

Police said that the suspect walked into the bank and approached the tellers, handing them a note and demanding money at around 2:49 p.m. They complied with the suspect's demands and he drove away in a dark green Honda Accord, according to a release.

The robbery suspect is a Black man with a medium-to-large build, officials said. He could be around 40 or 50 years old, and was between 5'10" and 6'2" tall.

He was wearing a long-sleeve camouflage shirt and dark pants with a gray ballcap that had a "W" on the front, officials said, along with sunglasses and gray gardening gloves. He was wearing black boots and a royal blue face covering and kept a yellow ag under his arm during the robbery.