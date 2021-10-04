FBI and Knoxville police searching for suspect in a FSNB Bank robbery inside a Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a suspect in a bank robbery of an FSNB Bank location inside of a Walmart in East Knoxville.
Police said that the suspect walked into the bank and approached the tellers, handing them a note and demanding money at around 2:49 p.m. They complied with the suspect's demands and he drove away in a dark green Honda Accord, according to a release.
The robbery suspect is a Black man with a medium-to-large build, officials said. He could be around 40 or 50 years old, and was between 5'10" and 6'2" tall.
He was wearing a long-sleeve camouflage shirt and dark pants with a gray ballcap that had a "W" on the front, officials said, along with sunglasses and gray gardening gloves. He was wearing black boots and a royal blue face covering and kept a yellow ag under his arm during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call the FBI's Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at (865) 544-0751. People can also submit a tip to the FBI online, or call KPD at (865) 215-7212.