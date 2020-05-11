FBI and Lenoir City Police searching for suspect after credit union robbery Thursday

Officials said that suspect was a man in his 40s to early 50s, between 5'9" - 6'0" tall. He was wearing glasses, a blue gaiter over his face and blue jeans.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City Police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a man after a robbery at the Foothills Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

They said that at around 12:30 p.m. a man approached a teller and demanded money. The teller gave it to him and ran away on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

He is described as a white male in his 40 to early 50s, between 5'9" - 6'0" tall. Police said that he was wearing glasses, a blue gaiter over his face, a blue hat with a triangle logo on the front and a gray zip-up shirt. He was also wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery, officials said.