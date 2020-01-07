FBI adds $5,000 reward for information on Tomier Lundy

The reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward announced earlier this week by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI today announced $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 20-year-old Tomier Jashaud Lundy.

The reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward announced earlier this week by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A warrant on first-degree murder charges was issued last week for 20-year-old Tomier Lundy. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department believe he gunned down 24-year-old Anthony Sanford on April 30.

Officers found Sanford with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a residence on Adcock Avenue around 6:15 p.m. that Thursday evening.

Sanford was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.