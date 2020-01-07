FBI adds $5,000 reward for information on Tomier Lundy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI today announced $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 20-year-old Tomier Jashaud Lundy.
The reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward announced earlier this week by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A warrant on first-degree murder charges was issued last week for 20-year-old Tomier Lundy. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department believe he gunned down 24-year-old Anthony Sanford on April 30.
Officers found Sanford with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a residence on Adcock Avenue around 6:15 p.m. that Thursday evening.
Sanford was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.
Anyone with information on Lundy’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.