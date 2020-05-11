FBI confirms multi-year investigation into Community Action Committee offices

A FBI spokesperson said the investigators were at four locations across Tennessee and it was part of a multi-year investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The FBI in Knoxville has confirmed it has "conducted court-authorized activity" Wednesday at the Knoxville Knox County CAC office.

Other agencies, including the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, Department of Energy Office of Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, were also involved in the investigation.

A FBI spokesperson said the investigators were at four locations across Tennessee and it was part of a multi-year investigation.

According to its website, The Knoxville Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) is a public agency serving low to moderate-income families, the unemployed and underemployed, persons with disabilities, and other individuals with special need for services.