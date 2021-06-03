FBI Knoxville launches new campaign to gather info about recent shootings through Snapchat and Instagram

The ads tell teens on social media that they are able to submit tips anonymously by texting (865) 410-0839.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Austin-East students were shot and killed within three weeks — Justin Taylor, Stanley Freeman Jr. and Janaria Muhammad.

Authorities are now bumping up their efforts to find those that are responsible. The Knoxville FBI office is launching a new and unique way to reach teens using social media. They are placing targeted ads on Instagram and Snapchat, going where the teens are.

It began Thursday and so far almost 50,000 people have seen the ads, officials said.

The ad reads, "your info could help find your classmate's shooter" along with a number to text. It's the first of its kind for any regional office.

Special Agent Joseph Carrico said they realized witnesses to the shootings are using Snapchat and Instagram.

"You have to go where people are," he said.

They hope to find a crucial tip on the ongoing cases of gun violence and shootings in the community.

"They may not want to be seen talking to a police officer but maybe they'd be more willing to text," said Special Agent Jason Pack.

He said the campaign will last for a week and emphasizes the power it has to reach more people than they ever could on foot.

"To put a price on trying to go knock on all those doors with staffing, I don't think you can reach 50,000 people in two days any faster than we're doing it," said Pack. "The officers are out on the streets protecting the community while we're back here on our end trying to get this information."

But community leader Constance Every has worries about teens following through. She said that children could have experienced too much trauma and may not know what to do or where to go, even though they want to help.

Even with anonymous tips, she said some teens are still scared to give information.

"These children are traumatized, they're traumatized," she said.

Every believes the money should instead be used to directly help the communities suffering.

"This is a broken cycle, it does not work and it's time to implement changes that will be effective and help these children and community so we can move to a healing state," she said.

Pack affirms all information submitted to the number would remain anonymous and that one tip could be the key. He did not have a total for how much the ads will cost, but says it will reach farther than any number of agents could on foot walking to homes and asking for information.

Knoxville police and the FBI are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information related to the deaths of Stanley Freeman Jr. and Janaria Muhammad.