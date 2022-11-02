FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts

Suspects will often use social media or dating apps to find their victims.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency.

The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media.

Suspects will convince students to send nude and other compromising pictures, then demand money to keep from sharing the pictures with the victim's family, friends and social media followers.

"Once you send or share a picture or video with someone, you lose all control of who can share, post, and see the images," the FBI in Knoxville said.

To avoid becoming a sextortion victim, never share or send nude pictures or videos to anyone.

If you are a victim or know someone who is, report it to your local law enforcement agency and the FBI.