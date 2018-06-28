The FBI and KPD are investigating a bank robbery at the US Bank on Market Street in downtown Knoxville.

The suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash shortly after 3:30 on Thursday, according to Jason Pack, FBI spokesperson. Investigators are still gathering information and talking to witnesses.

According to the FBI, witnesses described the suspect as a black male who is 40 to 45 years old and 6'2".

Pack said it was believed to be a single robber, and there's no word yet on whether he was armed. The suspect fled on foot. No one was injured.

If you recognize the suspect in the photos, call the FBI in Knoxville at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or contact your local police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

