The FBI is seeking the public's help in finding a man who might have important information about a child victim of sexual exploitation.

The man, known only as John Doe 41, was shown in a video with a child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first noted the video in March of last year, so investigators believe it was produced around 2016 to 2018.

John Doe 41 is described as a thin African American man, likely between 18 and 20 years old. Further information is available online at the FBI website. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Investigators remind the public that no charges have been filed in the case, and the man is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The FBI is seeking him as part of their Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives. Operation Rescue Me analyzes images of child exploitation material to identify victims, while the Endangered Child Alert Program seeks media exposure of unknown adults associated with the material.

