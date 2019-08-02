KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI is looking for a woman that used another woman's stolen bank credit card and checks to steal thousands of dollars.

Investigators say the victim's vehicle was parked at a Knox County child care facility at 7 a.m. on February 4 when someone smashed the window and stole her purse.

It didn't take long for the thieves to start cashing in.

“The suspect cashed thousands of dollars on the victim's account using the stolen checks,” said Special Agent Jason Pack, spokesman for the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office. “They are also believed to have entered a nearby grocery store and purchased more than a thousand dollars in gift cards.”

The next day, the suspect used the victim's identity and stolen bank card to withdraw money from a credit union in Greeneville, Tennessee. Her image was captured on the bank's surveillance camera.

The woman was driving a late model white Dodge Grand Caravan with a stolen Tennessee license plate.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.