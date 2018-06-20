A man wanted for robbing a Memphis credit union in 2017 may be living now in East Tennessee.

The FBI is asking for the public's help in case they spot Arnold Eden, who is about 50 years old.

He is alleged to have robbed the credit union the afternoon of July 3, 2017, in Memphis. Authorities say he used a note to demand money and threatened that he had a gun. The robber fled with cash.

Eden allegedly stole a vehicle from a family member and went to Chattanooga. The vehicle has been found; Eden remains on the lam.

He's a black male about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has scars on his abdomen, ankle, face, left shoulder, neck and right shoulder, according to the FBI. He also has skin discoloration on his right shoulder.

The Puerto Rico native has used numerous aliases including as Anthony John Richardson and Antonio Edward Eden.

