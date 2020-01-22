A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for robbing a bank in Indiana.

According to the FBI, the suspect robbed a bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Dec. 24.

Investigators said the man can be seen on security cameras outside the bank pretending to use the ATM before the bank opened. When the first employee arrived and opened the door, the man pulled a gun and forced a second employee inside.

He made the employees open the vault, then lie face down on the floor while he stuffed money into a red duffel bag. He told them to count to 100 and not look up, or he would shoot them.

The suspect left the bank by the back door.

The suspect was described as a white man with a brown or reddish-colored beard and mustache. He was wearing a black pea coat, a white and gray Under Armour baseball hat, a black hood over the ball cap, and gloves.

He was driving a black van that could have been a Dodge Caravan.

The FBI said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call the FBI Indianapolis Bureau at (260) 426-5331 or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov