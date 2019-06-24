The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a man suspected in a Clinton bank robbery in May as well as a carjacking in Knoxville last week.

The FBI has dubbed the man the 'Big Box Bandit' -- saying he's tied to five robberies in three states.

According to the FBI Knoxville branch, a man robbed the Ft. Sill Bank inside a Walmart in Clinton, saying he walked in and demanded money.

A few days later, the FBI said he entered another FSNB bank branch inside a Walmart in Kingston, carrying a manila envelope. In both robberies, the TBI said man entered the banks and demanded money be placed in the envelope.

As they began piecing together clues, the FBI said they noticed the suspect had also robbed a bank inside a Walmart in Shelbyville, Indiana as well as a bank in Candler, N.C.

Authorities believe the 'Big Box Bandit' was also the one behind a recent carjacking in West Knoxville -- saying he later used the vehicle in a robbery at a check cashing business inside a Chattanooga Walmart.

The FBI said the man has driven a blue, older model Ford Taurus and most recently a stolen early-2000s gold Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the FBI Knoxville's field office at (865) 544-0751 or submit a tip to https://tips.fbi.gov.