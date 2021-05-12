FBI: Person detained after robber hits North Knoxville bank, drives off with employee's vehicle

A suspect was being interviewed after the robbery at the Regions Bank on Broadway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities were interviewing a bank robbery suspect Wednesday after someone held up a North Knoxville bank and drove off with an employee's vehicle before being caught by police, according to the FBI.

Knoxville Police Department officers and FBI agents went to the Regions Bank at 707 N. Broadway about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on the robbery call.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect entered the bank and confronted the employees while demanding money and car keys from at least one employee. The suspect fled the bank in an employee’s vehicle," according to a release Wednesday from the FBI.

Officers saw the vehicle, chased it and detained the suspect.