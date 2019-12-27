MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police and the FBI are still searching for the suspects involved in a robbery that killed one and injured another. On Friday, officers were seen patrolling the area.

Vida Coleman is a hairstylist at Salon Plaza. She said hearing of the robbery was frightening, "It's a little scary, strange, but scary."

On Thursday morning, investigators said two people were shot during an armed robbery.

Another stylist in the salon, who didn’t want to be identified, shares the same concerns. "It's scary to know that something can happen that close and long as I've been in Manassas, I've never encountered any, you know, thinking it's a safe place," the stylist said.

Police said no money or property was taken from the Denny’s, that’s something neither stylist can wrap their heads around.

"If they’re taking lives, then we got a whole new thing going on. We're taking lives for no reason. Now people are scared to come out because you might take my life," the stylist said.

Police tell WUSA9 that other armed robberies have occurred in the same area, at a bowling alley and a hotel.

Coleman said she’s now nervous as she heads in an out of work.

"We hope the police find whoever did it and give us more security around this area," Coleman said.

Some stylists at Salon Plaza in Manassas said they're nervous Friday after a deadly armed robbery happened at a business steps away from where they work.

Police believe the two individuals who robbed the Denny's are in their late teens or early 20's. They are both believed to be between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-foot in height.

They were last seen wearing all black or dark clothing.

An FBI reward of $10,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in the incident.

