FBI searching for suspect after robbery at credit union in Morristown

Officials said that a suspect demanded money from tellers at a TVA Employees Credit Union in Morristown on Tuesday.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for a suspect after a robbery at a credit union in Morristown at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said that the suspect entered the TVA Employees Credit Union at 5327 Winners Circle Road, handed tellers a note and demanded money. The tellers complied with the suspect.

Authorities said they believed the suspect drove away from the credit union in a newer-model, small Ford SUV.

They said that the suspect was described as a White man with a medium build in his late 20's or early 30's. He was wearing a long-sleeve, dark-colored shirt with a white construction hard hat, dark pants and a yellow reflector vest. They also said he had brown shoes and a dark face mask.