The FBI and KPD are investigating a bank robbery at the US Bank on Market Street in downtown Knoxville.

The robbery was reported shortly after 3:30 on Thursday, according to Jason Pack, FBI spokesperson. Investigators are still gathering information and talking to witnesses.

Pack said it was believed to a be a single robber, and there's no word yet on whether he was armed. The suspect fled on foot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

