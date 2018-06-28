The man that investigators believe robbed a downtown Knoxville bank last week made his escape on a trolley.

The suspect walked into the US Bank on Market Street on June 28 and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, according to Jason Pack, FBI spokesperson.

The man, estimated to be 40 to 45 years old and standing 6'2", left the bank on foot.

Investigators looking for the suspect discovered that he jumped aboard one of the free red trolleys in downtown Knoxville. Surveillance photos and videos show him getting on the trolley, where he is the only passenger.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery should call the FBI Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751 or submit a tip online at: https://tips.fbi.gov. Knoxville Police are also investigating.

